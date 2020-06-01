

News at a Glance



‘I See Tourism Wasting Away’, Seyi Law Laments on Under-Utilisation of Ilaje Community Olisa TV - Seyi Law is lamenting the under-utilisation of beautiful sceneries in Nigeria. The ace comedian born Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, shared scenic images from Ilaje local government area in Ondo State where he hails from.



News Credibility Score: 61%



