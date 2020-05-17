

News at a Glance



I Shared N38.8bn Security Votes With Informants,Traditional Rulers,House Of Assembly..Ex Abia Gov T A Orji Tells EFCC CKN Nigeria - A former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji has furnished the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with details of how he spent his N38.8billion security votes during his eight years in office.Orji who was in charge of the state ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



