1
‘Scientific breakdown’ at CDC lab led to coronavirus testing delays, report says - Newzandar News,
4 hours ago
2
Abba Kyari’s Burial in Photographs - Niyi Daram,
5 hours ago
3
Private Hospital Where Abba Kyari Died Was ‘Biosecurity-Compliant’ – Lagos Govt - Head Topics,
5 hours ago
4
Senior Communications Officer Job at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - Radio 9ja,
5 hours ago
5
I Thought Abba Kyari Will Recover From Coronavirus – James Ibori - Naija Loaded,
5 hours ago
6
NCDC official seen removing his PPE with bare hands after burial ceremony of Abba Kyari - Nigeria Newspaper,
5 hours ago
7
Secret Video Shows NCDC Officer Abandon Protective Cloth After Burial of Kyari - NPO Reports,
5 hours ago
8
Abba Kyari’s real date of birth uncovered - Niyi Daram,
5 hours ago
9
Breaking! Osun Discharges Another Coronavirus Patient - NPO Reports,
6 hours ago
10
I expected Abba Kyari to recover from Coronavirus – James Ibori - Velox News,
6 hours ago