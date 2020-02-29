Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I Thought They Were Robbers: Adeniyi Johnson Cries Out Over Birthday Surprise From Wife During Midnight Prayer (Video)
News photo Information Nigeria  - Seyi Edun, actress, and wife of Adeniyi Johnson has definitely mastered the act of surprises as she caught her husband unaware on his birthday.

5 hours ago
1 Why Nigeria must address restructuring now – Obasanjo - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian University Don Discovers The 'Cure For Coronavirus And Lassa Fever' - Tori News, 2 hours ago
3 Obasanjo breaks silence on Amotekun, Nigeria’s insecurity, makes revelations - See Naija, 2 hours ago
4 Nigerian govt to reopen Kara Bridge Mar 1 - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari Approves Crackdown On Security Agents Undermining Border Drill - Yes International! Magazine, 2 hours ago
6 Buhari Orders Crackdown After Security Agents Released 295 Smuggled Petroleum Tankers - The Will, 2 hours ago
7 Obasanjo Breaks Silence On Amotekun, Nigeria’s Insecurity, Makes Revelations - Infotrust News, 2 hours ago
8 Nigerian woman attacks her husband’s mistress in a Supermarket (Video) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
9 Group to S/Court: Review death penalties not Zamfara, Imo polls - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
10 Senator Abba Moro, Huriwa condemn attack on journalist in Abuja - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
