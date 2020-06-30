Post News
“I Treated Diane Like An Egg But She Made Me Feel Like An Option” - Elozonam Breaks Silence (Video)
Tori News
- Diane and Elozonam have talked about what made the relationship they developed in the house waste.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane Russet has said her relationship with Elozonam didn’t work out because he failed to treat her in the manner their colleague, Ike treats Mercy. According to Diane, Elozonam could be unforgiving.
Bella Naija:
Diane Russet has released the trailer for her forthcoming movie, “Storm“, directed by Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde and produced by her. The movie stars Diane alongside, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ike Onyema and Sir Dee. Prior to this, Diane has ...
360Nobs.com:
Diane and Elozonam had a thing in the BBNaija 2019 house, but it seemed like it all fizzled out after the show ended. On last night’s episode of the BBNaija 2019 reunion, the duo opened up on what really happened.
Luci Post:
The BBNaija reality show has been known to be filled with great drama and entertainment. Perhaps this is expected seeing as people from different backgrounds are made to live together in a house for...
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Diane an
Black Berry Babes:
Diane and Elozonam have aired out their feelings towards each other and why they think their relationship did not work, despite its energy at the beginning.The ex housemates were quite close in Big Brother house and their sweet relationship in the ...
GL Trends:
Former BBNaija housemate, Diane Yashim who was on set with fellow housemates and the host of BBNaija, Ebuka, walked out after he mentions the name of her actor crush, Mawuli. This happened when Elozonam was addressing how he liked and treated Diane ...
I Don Sabi:
It looks like the “Dialo” ship has stopped sailing as Elozonam and Diane on the BBNaija Reunion show aired what
Gidi Feed:
The latest on the big brother naija see a host of the housemates who were present for the reunion show, and there was a little bit of an argument between Diane and Elozonam, for were known to be in a relationship, in the house and outside the house, ...
FL Vibe:
I wanted Elozonam to treat me the way Ike treats Mercy – Diane Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Diane Russet says her relationship with Elozonam didn’t work out because Elozonam failed to treat her the way...
Naija on Point:
Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Diane Russet says her relationship with Elozonam didn’t work out because Elozonam failed to treat her the way Ike treats Mercy. Diane stated that Elozonam could be unforgiving and also made reference to the way Ike ...
Newzandar News:
During the BBNaija PepperDem show, a lot of things happened in the house that the housemates and even fans of the show felt were not [...]
Naija Diary:
During Bbnaija Reunion show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu played a short clip of Diane and Elozonam displaying affection while in Big Brother house. After playing the video, he gave the two a chance to air out their feelings towards each other.
Gbextra Online Portal:
I Wanted Elozonam To Treat Me The Way Ike Treats Mercy” – Diane. Big Brother Naija pepper Dem former housemate, Diane Russet says her relationship [...]
Sleek Gist:
Former BBNaija housemate, Diane Russet has explained what she expected from Elozonam. She revealed that she wanted him to treat ...
