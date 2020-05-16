Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"I Turned Down Demonic Offer" - Tye Tribbett Reveals Shocking Truth [WATCH VIDEO]
News photo Gistvile  - American Gospel singer, Tyrone ‘Tye’ Tribbett who is popular for his hit songs: ‘You are everything’ and ‘I love you forever’ has been off the music scene for a while and he’s telling us why.

In a video released on the 21st of April, 2020, Tye reveals his personal struggle in the industry as well as the factors that determine thriving in the industry. The singer who describes himself as one whom ‘has been able to excel without compromise’ reveals his ‘music isn’t selling’ and has been pressured lately by business partners to adjust his personality,song and style of music as well as an offer which he labels ‘demonic’.

Speaking on the offer, Tye in his words said:

‘if my music isn’t good enough to be placed certain places, Hallelujah. I do it to the glory of God.’

In the video, Tye clearly vents his frustration but still, affirms his unwavering faith in God and firm resolution to firmly resist the temptation to turn away from his true nature. In his words:

