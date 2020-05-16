

"I Turned Down Demonic Offer" - Tye Tribbett Reveals Shocking Truth [WATCH VIDEO]



In a video released on the 21st of April, 2020, Tye reveals his personal struggle in the industry as well as the factors that determine thriving in the industry. The singer who describes himself as one whom ‘has been able to excel without compromise’ reveals his ‘music isn’t selling’ and has been pressured lately by business partners to adjust his personality,song and style of music as well as an offer which he labels ‘demonic’.



Speaking on the offer, Tye in his words said:



‘if my music isn’t good enough to be placed certain places, Hallelujah. I do it to the glory of God.’



News Credibility Score: 25%



