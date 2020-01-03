

News at a Glance



I Want To Do Things That'll Make God Show Me Mercy -Obasanjo Sahara Reporters - Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that he wants to do things that will make God show him mercy. He said this during a thanksgiving service organised by the Ogun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria on Thursday. He ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



