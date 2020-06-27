Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I Want To Win The FA Cup, I Joined Mufc For Trophies – Maguire
News photo The Info Stride  - Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire has come out to say his club wants to win the FA Cup this season. Maguire recently revealed that winning the competition would mean everything to Mufc because it is a prestigous competition.

