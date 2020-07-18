Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I Want To Win The FA Cup, That Is My Dream – Odion Ighalo
Newzandar News
- The Red Devils will go head to head with the Blues at Wembley on Sunday as their bid to pick up a first major trophy [...]
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo is looking forward to Sunday’s Emirates FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea, reports Completesports.com. Ighalo missed the chance to play in the final in 2016 during his time with Watford. The 31-year-old was ...
Naija Loaded:
Odion Ighalo has revealed his FA Cup final dream ahead of Manchester United’s semi-final showdown against Chelsea. The Red Devils will come up against the Blues at Wembley on Sunday as their bid to pick up a first major trophy since 2017 continues.
The Info Stride:
Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has come out to reveal his FA Cup final dream with the club. This is coming ahead of his team’s semi-final showdown against Chelsea on Sunday. According to him, after getting defeated by Crystal Palace in the ...
Today:
Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will be all out to score his sixth FA back Cup goal in ten appearances when when the Red Devils face Chelsea in the semifinals at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 19.
The Eagle Online:
Ighalo was crushed when Watford lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace, missing out on the chance to face Manchester United in the final.
