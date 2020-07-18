Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


I Want To Win The FA Cup, That Is My Dream – Odion Ighalo
News photo Newzandar News  - The Red Devils will go head to head with the Blues at Wembley on Sunday as their bid to pick up a first major trophy [...]

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Emirates FA Cup: Ighalo Ready For Chelsea Showdown Complete Sports:
Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo is looking forward to Sunday’s Emirates FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea, reports Completesports.com. Ighalo missed the chance to play in the final in 2016 during his time with Watford. The 31-year-old was ...
Ighalo Dreaming Of Winning FA Cup For Man United (See What He Said) Naija Loaded:
Odion Ighalo has revealed his FA Cup final dream ahead of Manchester United’s semi-final showdown against Chelsea. The Red Devils will come up against the Blues at Wembley on Sunday as their bid to pick up a first major trophy since 2017 continues.
Mufc Beating Chelsea Thrice Won’t Count In The FA Cup Final – Ighalo The Info Stride:
Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has come out to reveal his FA Cup final dream with the club. This is coming ahead of his team’s semi-final showdown against Chelsea on Sunday. According to him, after getting defeated by Crystal Palace in the ...
Today:
Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will be all out to score his sixth FA back Cup goal in ten appearances when when the Red Devils face Chelsea in the semifinals at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 19.
Ighalo desperate to amend for FA Cup heartbreak The Eagle Online:
Ighalo was crushed when Watford lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace, missing out on the chance to face Manchester United in the final.


   More Picks
1 "I Wished My Mum Was Here" Lizzy Anjorin In Serious Tears As She Kneel Down To Thank Her Husband. (Photos) - Gboah, 1 hour ago
2 VIDEO: MceeDon – “The Best” « tooXclusive - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
3 Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant - Sahara Reporters, 2 hours ago
4 See The Multi-Millionaire Wedding Dress With Long Tail Lizzy Anjorin Made Herself And Rock That Got Nigerians Talking. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
5 Video: Save us from illegal eviction, automobile technicians cry out to govt - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 NDDC: Ondo Youth dissociates from planned protest against Reps Committee Chair - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 Arotile: Group Urges Youths Not To Be Discouraged By Death Of NAF Pilot - Leadership, 3 hours ago
8 Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
9 Army officers, other perpetrators of Shia massacre risk death penalty, life jail— CSOs - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
10 Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee - The Nation, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info