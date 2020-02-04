Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I Was Paid To Bomb Living Faith Church- Kaduna Bomb Planter Confesses
Am a Muslim and Hausa Fulani, I was contracted to bomb Living Faith Church says Kaduna Bomb planter Mohammed Sani...

9 hours ago
1 Coronavirus Cure Has Been Found, As Patient Shows Tremendous Improvement - Brainnews Radio, 2 hours ago
2 Insurgency: 90% of Boko-Haram’s victims are Muslims — BUHARI - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
3 Siblings allegedly ‘sell’ mentally challenged sister’s baby for N350k - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 3 hours ago
4 First Bank Mpape robbery: Police set to arraign staff, robbers - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Sudan heralds winds of change in normalizing ties with Israel - National Accord, 3 hours ago
6 Terry G: I’m the Jesus of Nigerian music- - Koko Level's Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Presidency Welcomes CAN-Inspired Protests - Prompt News, 3 hours ago
8 Lesotho First Lady charged with murder - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Davido blast UK’s Daily Mail for depicting him as an American singer in their report - Koko Level's Blog, 4 hours ago
10 We discuss about Amotekun – Gov. Akeredolu - Authentic Nigeria, 4 hours ago
