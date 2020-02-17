

News at a Glance



I Was Shocked When I Discovered El-Rufai Has 83 Certificates From Harvard – Attorney Aledeh - A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and attorney to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Abdulhakeem Mustapha has said he was stunned when he discovered the governor’s 83 certificates from Harvard. Speaking at an event to mark El-Rufai’s 60th birthday, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



