Login
News at a Glance
I Will Send Ganduje To Coma After Edo Election – Wike
Newzandar News
- Nyesom Wike, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council for Edo State gubernatorial election, has threatened to choke into coma, Umar Ganduje, [...]
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, says his counterpart in Rivers, Nyesom Wike will be held at an isolation ahead of the governorship election in Edo state. Ganduje also accused...
360Nobs.com:
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to a statement credited to his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje concerning Edo governorship election.
The Breaking Times:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Tuesday told his Kano State counterpart, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, that he would not be able to sway the voters in Edo State with his famed “illicit” access to the dollar in the September 19 governorship election ...
News Break:
Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, has reacted to a statement by his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State. Read Also: Why We Didn’t Declare Orji Kalu’s Seat Vacant – Lawan Wike and Ganduje were ...
Oyo Gist:
OYOGist.com has learned that the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election, Governor Nyesom Wike, has said that his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, is the one who deserves to ...
Authentic Nigeria:
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Kano State Counterpart, Umar Ganduje has recently headed into War of words ahead of the 2020 Edo State Governorship Election. Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has responded to an attack on him by his ...
Affairs TV:
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday took on his Kano State counterpart, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, telling him that he would not be able to sway the voters in Edo State with his famed “illicit” access to the dollar in the September 19 ...
MetroStar Nigeria:
Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election, Governor Nyesom Wike, has said his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, is the one who deserves to be isolated, not him.
Tori News:
Governor Nyesom Wike has fired back at Abdullahi Ganduje over a recent comment attributed to him.
