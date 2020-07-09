

News at a Glance



I Wish Fans Were Around To Watch Silva’s Farewell Matches – Pep The Info Stride - Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he has never seen a footballer like David Silva. This is coming after the Spaniard’s fine performance in Manchester City’s 5-0 hammering of Newcastle United. According to him, Silva is ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



