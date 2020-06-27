Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
I accept NWC dissolution in good fate – Oshiomhole
News Diary Online
- Former National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, says he accept the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) that dissolved the [...]
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
…To withdraw suit at Supreme Court …Assures Buhari, APC of loyalty The former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole finally broke his silence on the suspension
Premium Times:
The ousted chairman of the party says he would not talk about the legality or otherwise of the decision.
The Info Stride:
Immediate-past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has come out to say that he has accepted the decision of the National Executive Committee NEC to dissolve the National Working Committee NWC which he ...
Ripples:
The now former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, said he has accepted the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party that dissolved the National Working Committee effectively bringing ...
The Citizen:
Suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has finally spoken out on dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee, (NWC) ...
City People Magazine:
The immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Saturday said he has accepted the decision of the National Executive Committee in good…
Nigerian Eye:
Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he has accepted the decision of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to dissolve the national working committee (NWC) which he led.Addressing a press ...
Naija on Point:
Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the embattled immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday said he has accepted in good faith, the decision of the National Executive Committee which dissolved the National ...
Within Nigeria:
The immediate past national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said he has accepted the resolution of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) dissolving the National Working Committee while he was on ...
See Naija:
Suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday reacted to the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC. Oshiomhole said he has accepted the decision of the party’s National Executive ...
Ogene African:
ABUJA, Nigeria – Suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday reacted to the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC. Oshiomhole said he has accepted the decision of the party’s ...
Politics Nigeria:
The suspended chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has withdrawn his case against the party at the Supreme Court following the dissolution of its National working committee, NWC. Oshiomhole, while addressing newsmen on ...
