Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


I almost lost my life, family while saving Oshiomhole from impeachment, says Shaibu
News photo Vanguard News  - …says Obaseki has redefined good governance BY Gabriel Enogholase BENIN – EDO State Deputy Governor, Mr. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has narrated how he and members of his family were almost killed while he was trying to save the National Chairman of the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Daily Times:
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has declared that former Governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has no legal authority to function in office as National Chairman of the APC. In a statement signed by Chairman of Edo APC, ...
Point Blank News:
Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has described the death of former Deputy State Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives…
Naija News:
The All Progressives Congress in Edo State has noted that the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, can no longer occupy the office. The Edo State chapter of the party revealed that Oshiomhole has no legal authority to lead the party.
Concise News:
The APC in Edo State has said that former governor of the state Adams Oshiomhole can no longer be addressed as the national chairman of the ruling party.
APC Boils As Fresh Crisis Hits Party Tori News:
Fresh crisis has reportedly hit hard at the All Progressive Congress as Adams Oshiomhole gets revolted against.


   More Picks
1 #IHEDIOHA sends Farewell message to #Imo people - Nija Eye, 38 mins ago
2 “I Was Sick For Days But I’m Okay Now”- Don Jazzy Reassures Fans - Too Xclusive, 52 mins ago
3 I was not involved in Ihedioha’s sack – Osinbajo - Ripples, 56 mins ago
4 Spiritual Leader Of Igbo Nation Reveals Real Reason Behind Ihedioha's Sack By Supreme Court - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
5 We will pursue Amotekun to logical conclusion ― Akeredolu - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Supreme Court used her eagle eyes to give me justice – Uzodinma - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 We’ve begun Finance Act implementation – Accountant-General - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
8 Access Bank to set up subsidiary in Cameroon - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 Lady gets attacked as she entered a private car to work in Lagos - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
10 Why Fela's Statue At Allen Roundabout Was Pulled Down - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info