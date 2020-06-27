I am busy solving COVID-19 issues, not 2023 ― Tinubu Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online I am busy solving COVID-19 issues, not 2023 ― Tinubu Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has dismissed reports he intends to contest for president in 2023, adding that he is currently busy with the fight against COVID-19.



News Credibility Score: 99%