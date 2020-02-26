Post News
“I am innocent… The truth is the best defence” Jussie Smollett says he is willing to ‘fight or die’ to be cleared after pleading not guilty to renewed charges
Aderonke Bamidele Blog
- “I am innocent… The truth is the best defence” Jussie Smollett says he is willing to ‘fight or die’ to be cleared after pleading not guilty to renewed charges Jussie…
2 hours ago
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Jussie Smollett returned to court Monday morning in Chicago to enter not guilty pleas to new felony charges accusing him of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year.
GQ Buzz:
GQBuzz posted earlier about jussie smollett being called to court to face new criminal charges being placed on him.
News Dey:
Jussie SmollettAmerican actor Jussie Smollett returned to court Monday morning in Chicago and plead ‘not guilty’ to new felony charges accusing him of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist and...
Fab Magazine:
Jussie Smollett has been re-charged for allegedly lying to cops about the hate crime he claims was perpetrated against him in Chicago a year ago, and he insists he’s innocent and will keep saying his truth.
EE Live:
Jussie Smollett, former Empire has pleaded not guilty to the latest charges of disorderly conduct.
More Picks
1
Ini Edo and music producer, Larry Gaaga spark dating rumors (photos) -
The Info NG,
52 mins ago
2
Olisa Metuh’s Conviction: Proof of Buhari’s Anti-corruption fight – BMO -
The Herald,
1 hour ago
3
Five ties to watch in the Europa League -
The Guardian,
1 hour ago
4
APC Vs PDP: Barrister Bamgbose Predicts Outcome Of Cases Before Supreme Court -
Naija News,
1 hour ago
5
DSS Denies Arresting Two Sons Of Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko -
Reporters Wall,
1 hour ago
6
Police dismisses SARS officer involved in the death of footballer ‘Kaka’ -
The Breaking Times,
1 hour ago
7
Sacked Bayelsa Deputy Gov-elect Denies Facing Forgery Trial In 1990 -
News Break,
1 hour ago
8
Internet giants fight spread of coronavirus untruths -
The Guardian,
1 hour ago
9
“My family wants to drown me,” Club Cubana’s E.D raises an early-morning alarm -
Instablog 9ja,
1 hour ago
10
Legal giant Afe Babalola leads David Lyon’s case at Supreme Court -
PM News,
2 hours ago
