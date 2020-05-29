

News at a Glance



‘I am not interested in being Biafran president when actualised’ – Nnamdi Kanu Nigerian Eye - Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has said he is not interested in becoming the President of Biafra when it is eventually actualized.Kanu insisted that his only interest was to ensure the actualization of Biafra and not to ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



