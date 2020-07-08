Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“I am sorry to all the housemates if I was too loud and proud” – Tacha
News photo Aderonke Bamidele Blog  - Controversial Ex-BBNaija housemate, N

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Natacha Akide, otherwise known as Tacha, has tendered a heartfelt apology to her fellow housemates during a recent airing of the BBNaija reunion show.
Controversial Ex-BBNaija housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has tendered a sincere apology to her fellow housemates for making them feel bad with her actions.
BBNaija’s Natacha Akide popularly called Tacha has finally taken a step in the right direction as she apologised to all the housemates she offended during her stay in the house.
During last night’s episode of the BBNaija reunion show, Tacha tendered a sincere apology to her fellow housemates for making them feel bad about her actions.


