“I am tired of being an independent woman. I just want someone to take care of me” — Toke Makinwa.
News photo Osmek News  - Osmek NEWS “I am tired of being an independent woman. I just want someone to take care of me” — Toke Makinwa. The multi-talented media personality made this known in the latest episode of her vlog ‘Toke Moments.’ “You know this independent woman thing ...

'I Am Tired Of Being An Independent Woman' – Toke Makinwa Laments (Video)
'I Need A Man, I'm Tired Of Being An Independent Woman'- Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa says she
