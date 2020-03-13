

News at a Glance



‘I commend young Hausa man who attempted to arrest president in Kebbi’- Nnamdi Kanu Nigerian Eye - Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the viral video showing a young man allegedly attempting to attack President Muhammadu Buhari.The incident was said to have happened At the Argungu International ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



