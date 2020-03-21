

News at a Glance



I committed no wrong over Bayelsa governorship matter at Supreme Court, says Olanipekun Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online I committed no wrong over Bayelsa governorship matter at Supreme Court, says Olanipekun Former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), has said that he has committed no wrong by praying that the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



