Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


“I didn’t believe I could come this far” – Single Dad writes, as he celebrates raising his kids alone
News photo Luci Post  - A proud Nigerian single father has taken to his social media page to share photos of his kids as he celebrates raising them alone. Twitter user @SalmanDuke wrote a heartfelt post as he noted...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

“I didn’t believe i could come this far”- single dad celebrates raising his kids alone Nesco Media:
A proud single father, has shared photos of himself and his two children on social media to the admiration of everyone. The man identified as Sulmon Duke, revealed he didn’t believe he could come this far.
Tori News:
A single father has shared his testimony on social media after successfully raising his kids all alone.


   More Picks
1 No Imo Lawmaker Can Impeach The Speaker-Hon . Dominic Ezerioha - Naija News, 1 hour ago
2 Court refuses to grant Okorocha’s bid to stop probe for alleged fraud - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 "A Woman Of Integrity, Intelligent" Yinka Quadri Celebrates His Wife With Romantic Words. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
4 FEC okays N25b augmentation for Enugu-Port Harcourt highway contract - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 New Video: Ladipoe feat. Simi – Know You - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
6 ONDO: APC panel screens Akeredolu, 11 others ahead of governorship primaries - Ripples, 2 hours ago
7 Every rape victim enjoy the act after being forced – Counselor Lutterodt (Video) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
8 Ondo Election: APC screens Akeredolu for primary 2 days after recovering from coronavirus - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s coal reserves could generate 53,900MW by 2030 - Energy Mix Report, 3 hours ago
10 FG Suspends Reopening of Schools - Western Post News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info