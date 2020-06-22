Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


“I don’t feel uncomfortable when people say I have silicone as*, their problem is ignorance” – Mercy Eke
News photo Edujandon  - Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has revealed that she’s unperturbed when trolls say she has a ”silicone ass” and she gave a reason for that.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

“I Don’t Feel Uncomfortable When People Say I Have Silicone Ass,Their Problem Is ignorance” – Mercy Eke 360Nobs.com:
Big brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has called those who say she has silicone ass ‘ignorant’. The reality star reacted during last night’s episode of #IkeAndMercy reality show on Africa magic.
I Want It Bigger – Mercy Eke Shuns Trolls Of Her Butts, Schools On Liposuction KOKO TV Nigeria:
Mercy Eke has some peppering words for trolls who keep dragging her for her butts, explaining what exactly it is and what she will do more.
Bbnaija’s Mercy Eke Tags People Who Says She Have Silicone Ass “Ignorance” Naija Diary:
During last night’s episode of #IkeAndMercy reality show on Africa magic, Bbnaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke called those who say she has silicone ass ‘ignorant’.
NNX:
Big brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has called those who say she has silicone ass ‘ignorant’. The reality star reacted during last night’s episode of #IkeAndMercy reality show on Africa magic.
“I don’t feel uncomfortable when people say I have silicone ass, their problem is ignorance” – Mercy Eke FL Vibe:
“I don’t feel uncomfortable when people say I have silicone ass, their problem is ignorance” – Mercy Eke Big brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has called those who say she has silicone ass ‘ignorant’. The reality...


   More Picks
1 Woman, 23 Guys Paraded By Police Headquarters For Yahoo Yahoo - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
3 APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC - - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman cries out after she was trafficked to Lebanon and locked up in an office building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obaseki: From Fry Pan To Fire? Offered PDP N6 Billion For Ticket - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
6 8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
7 These Four Reality TV Shows Prove It’s Possible to Find True Love Anywhere - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
8 Former Edo Speaker dumps APC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Ize-Iyamu promises speedy reconciliation - Newzandar News, 13 hours ago
10 Sinach Celebrates Lookalike Mum On Her Birthday (Photos) - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info