

News at a Glance



I don’t support disobeying court order, even if for national security -Former minister, Tony Momoh Nigerian Eye - Tony Momoh, a former minister of information, says he does not support disobedience to court orders.Momoh said this in an interview with the PUNCH.The former minister was asked why the federal government did not release Omoyele Sowore after a court ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



