'I go dey rape dey go, nothing go happen' - Nigerian man boasts of being a rapist while reacting to Uwa's death
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man, G love Udenso, has boasted of being a rapist, and says he has no plans to stop! He made the claims on Facebook as he reacted to the gruesome death of Uwa Omazuwa, the University of Benin student who was raped and murdered inside in a ...

2 days ago
Gistvile:
A Nigerian man, G love Udenso, has boasted of being a rapist, and says he…
The Genius Media:
A Nigerian man, G love Udenso, has boasted of being a rapist, as he wrote on Facebook that he would Continue To Rape Women anytime the opportunity presents itself.
Gistvic:
A Nigerian man, G love Udenso, has boasted of being a rapist,and says he has no plans to stop! He made the claims on Facebook as he reacted to the gruesome death of Vera Uwa Omazuwa,the University of Benin student who was raped and murdered inside in a ...


