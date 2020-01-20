Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


"I have been approached to return as Anambra governor" — Ngige
News photo Abuja Press  - The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, tells TONY OKAFOR that the Igbo should produce the president of the country in 2023 based on principle of justice and equity.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Meghan Markle's father accuses her of 'cheapening' UK's royal family - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
2 President Xi orders resolute efforts to curb virus spread - NNN, 2 hours ago
3 SUPREME COURT RULING: Hoodlums disrupt PDP protests in Abuja - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 Fans react as Lasisi Elenu mimics yahoo boys - PM News, 2 hours ago
5 John Legend visits Nigeria as wife, Chrissy Teigen states only reason that can make her come - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Sergio Romero involved in car crash near Manchester United training ground - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 “PDP Secretly Inciting Imo lawmakers To Impeach Me” – Gov. Uzodinma Cries Out! - Nigeria Breaking News, 2 hours ago
8 Prince Harry finally gives reasons for dumping royal family with Meghan (Photos) - Edujandon, 3 hours ago
9 Nigerian Couple Storms Ilorin Mall Rocking 'Balenciaga' Native Attire (Photos) - Tori News, 3 hours ago
10 Details On How EFCC Arrests 89 Yahoo-Boys Inside Ibadan Night Club (Photos) - Am on Point TV, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info