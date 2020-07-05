

News at a Glance



I hold no grudges despite disrespect from Ajimobi family, says Oyo Deputy Governor City Voice - Oyo State deputy governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, on Sunday narrated how he was prevented from participating in the last funeral rights of the late former governor of the state, Sen Abiola Ajimobi, saying the family deliberately denied him entry into the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



