Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


I insist, Oshiomhole remains suspended- Obaseki
The News  - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has insisted that in his capacity as the state chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole remains ostracized, notwithstanding that he is national chairman

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Alleged rift with Presidency: Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs debunks reports - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
2 Nigeria faces impending bankruptcy, says Obasanjo - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
3 FG to raise fund from bond for Calabar -Itu highway – Enang - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
4 Kaduna District Head Escapes From Kidnappers’ Den - News Break, 3 hours ago
5 Kogi workers demand implementation of new minimum wage - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
6 Buhari reacts to execution of Muslims, Christians, by ISWAP, begs Nigerians - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
7 British singer George Michael’s sister found dead on Christmas Day - PM News, 3 hours ago
8 Empress Njamah Asks Rita Dominic Why She Wasn’t Invited To Her Christmas Party - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
9 Curvy Lady Mobbed At Ghana Airport (Pictures, Video) - News Dey, 3 hours ago
10 ‘My husband was killed like goat‘ - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info