

News at a Glance



I made more than N200 million for my former record company – Solid Star Kemi Filani Blog - Singer Solid Star has revealed that he made more than N200 million for his former record company. Dishing out a list of some of the successes he recorded with the label, Solid State stated that he was urged to renew his contract which he declined.



News Credibility Score: 1%



