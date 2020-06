I never said my dad will run for next presidency in 2023 ― Atiku’s son Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online I never said my dad will run for next presidency in 2023 ― Atiku’s son Adamu Atiku Abubakar, first son of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has debunked media reports that he said his father will contest for ...



News Credibility Score: 99%