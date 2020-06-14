Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


I once had a crush on Michael Essien
News photo Gistvile  - Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Adichie has revealed that she once had a crush on Ghanaian…

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 ‘I will not rest in prayers until rapists are brought to justice’ – Adeboye - Velox News, 2 hours ago
2 Orho Obada is dead, Okowa mourns - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of UI Pregnant Student - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: RCCG Pastor, Adeboye gives reason for continuous worship at home - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
5 Gov. Obaseki to reopen schools, religious centres in Edo - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
6 APC Primaries: Oshiomhole Defends Obaseki’s Disqualification - The Trent, 2 hours ago
7 Indian holy man who treat Covid-19 with kiss, dies of the Disease - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
8 Pastor Adeboye: RCCG Churches can reopen, but I and my wife will keep off - The News, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus UK news LIVE: Rishi Sunak says 2m distancing rule ‘under urgent review’ as shops prepare to reopen - Public News Update, 3 hours ago
10 7-Year-Old Girl Raped In Church, Suspect Arrested - The Trent, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info