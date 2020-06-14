Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I once had a crush on Michael Essien, says Chimamanda Adichie
News photo Sleek Gist  - Veteran novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, has revealed that she once had a crush on a Ghanaian footballer, Michael Essien. According to ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


2 Health scare over Buhari fuels crisis in Aso Rock - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
3 Another student allegedly raped, killed in Ibadan - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
4 Panic in Calabar over upsurge in malaria cases - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
5 Oshiomhole must be stopped from gifting Edo to opposition —APC Publicity Secretary - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
6 Edo Guber: Mass Exodus Looms In APC As Obaseki Gets Nod To Dump Party - Leadership, 5 hours ago
7 Gbajabiamila’s One Year Testimonial In The Green Chamber - Leadership, 5 hours ago
8 Sadiya Farouq: The Efforts For The People - Leadership, 5 hours ago
9 The Gubio 70 Lives Matter - Leadership, 6 hours ago
10 Shooting in Aso Rock: PDP raises alarm - Velox News, 6 hours ago
