Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


I pity those talking about me and my political career – Tinubu
News photo Inside Mainland  - All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu, says he pities those saying his purported ambition to be President in 2023 is dead.

47 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

APC: People Celebrating End Of My Purported Presidential Ambition Deserve Pity – Tinubu News Break:
Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said people who are gloating about the end of his purported 2023 presidential ambition deserve to be pitied.
If you think my 2023 presidential ambition is dead, I pity you – Tinubu slams critics Dee Reporters:
Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress stalwart, says he pities those saying his purported ambition to be President in 2023 is dead.
Global Excellence Online:
All Progressives Congress stalwart, Bola Tinubu, says he pities those saying his purported ambition to be President in 2023 is dead.
Phenomenal:
Lasun Alagbe All Progressives Congress Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has slammed those saying the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has shattered his purported 2023 presidential ambition.


   More Picks
1 FA Cup: Ighalo scores as Man United qualify for semi-final - Ladun Liadi Blog, 54 mins ago
2 Crimestoppers announce £10k reward for anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of killers of BBNaija star, Khafi’s brother - Luci Post, 2 hours ago
3 Re-Issued: Abuja Airport 90% Complete, Ready To Resume Operations, Says Minister - The Bridge News, 2 hours ago
4 Thinking About My 2023 Ambition Distasteful, Uncaring – Tinubu - Naija News, 2 hours ago
5 Presidency reveals those trying hard to put Buhari and Tinubu at war - First Reports, 2 hours ago
6 “They Were Riven By Unnecessary Conflict” – Tinubu Backs Dissolution Of APC NWC - Aledeh, 2 hours ago
7 FG Test-Runs Nnamdi Azikiwe, Lagos Airport Ahead of Flight Operations - Investor King, 2 hours ago
8 Abuja Airport Opens With Strict COVID19 Safety Protocols - Olu Famous, 2 hours ago
9 2023 ambition: Tinubu speaks in parables, mocks detractors - The Point, 2 hours ago
10 Becoming The Parth We Were Intended To Be - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info