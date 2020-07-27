Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I resigned from NDDC due to corruption – Kwankwaso
Premium Times  - The ex-governor said he resigned due to the rampant corrupt practices in Nigerian government agencies.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

The Trent:
Rab’iu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, said he resigned from the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in 2010 due to the rampant corrupt practices in many government agencies.
The Bridge News:
A  former governor of Kano State, Rab’iu Kwankwaso, on Saturday said he resigned from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in 2010 due to the rampant corrupt practices in many government agencies.


