

News at a Glance



I saw Abba Kyari’s death, it’s will of God – Prophet Fufeyin Nigerian Eye - The Founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Inc., Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has described the death of late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari as the will of God.Fufeyin, who claimed to have prophesied that a big ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



