

News at a Glance



I was charmed by two men to steal from my employer, woman tells court Vanguard News - By Onozure Dania – Lagos A 29-year-old woman, Peculiar Etim, who allegedly claimed that she was charmed by two men to steal the sum of N345, 930 from her employer, was arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court, sitting in Igbosere, yesterday.



News Credibility Score: 95%



