Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


I was never arrested by police for fake miracle ― Akure-based CAC Pastor
News photo Vanguard News  - A popular Akure-based pastor, Prophet Samuel Afolabi, of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), New Jerusalem, has dismissed the rumours making the round on social media that he was arrested by the police, saying it was untrue.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Dead men working – The Nation - The Citizen, 1 hour ago
2 2023:Are Atiku,Tinubu Planning To Float Another Party? - CKN Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 Explosive new report says Russia hacked the Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings to get dirt on the Bidens - The Rainbow, 1 hour ago
4 Mastering The Most Confusing English Expression By Azuka Onwuka - The Nigeria Lawyer, 1 hour ago
5 SIM card: Man sues Buhari’s daughter, DSS, demands N500m - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
6 Iranian military use live ammunition to disperse protesters calling for regime change - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 How Supreme Court postponed fate of seven governors till today - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 African Bar president charges EFCC to probe petitions against Oshiomhole - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
9 Three teachers killed, one Abducted as Al Shabaab Terrorists Attack Primary School in Garissa, Kenya - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
10 Nigeria, UK move to boost N2.3trn bilateral trade - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info