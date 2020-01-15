

News at a Glance



I was not involved in Ihedioha’s sack – Osinbajo Ripples - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday distanced himself from the removal of Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Tuesday. Osinbajo said he did not discuss any matter relating to the governorship appeal with Ihedioha before the Supreme Court ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



