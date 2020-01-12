

News at a Glance



I was told to prepare for the worst – Mother of conjoined twins separated in Abuja Vanguard News - Goodness and Mercy Martins were born attached to each other at the heart, diaphragm and liver on August 12, 2018. Before now, it was unheard of in history that twins sharing such vital organs survived separation surgery in Nigeria.



News Credibility Score: 95%



