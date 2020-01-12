Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


I was told to prepare for the worst – Mother of conjoined twins separated in Abuja
News photo Vanguard News  - Goodness and Mercy Martins were born attached to each other at the heart, diaphragm and liver on August 12, 2018. Before now, it was unheard of in history that twins sharing such vital organs survived separation surgery in Nigeria.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 APC reacts as Appeal Court throws out Lokpobiri’s case against Lyon in Bayelsa - The News Chronicle, 2 hours ago
2 Exercises That Can Boost Male Libido - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria records N3.73tn revenue deficit in crude oil in 11 months - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 Benue NASS caucus sends strong message to Buhari’s minister, Akume for insulting Tor Tiv - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
5 Pregnant woman crushed to death in Asaba - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Foreigners freed, one criminal arrested as Navy, Pirates clash - Polis Online, 2 hours ago
7 Atiku explains his meeting with Tinubu, Osinbajo, Kyari - Ripples, 3 hours ago
8 Rivers 2023: Wike speaks on ‘imposing’ governorship candidate - See Naija, 3 hours ago
9 Ukrainian Plane Crash: Iran Arrests UK Ambassador - Concise News, 3 hours ago
10 Firefighter dies in Australian bush fire - PM News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info