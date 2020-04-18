Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“I wasted opportunities and years with a good for nothing man,” – Singer Kelly handsome’s babymama calls him out for being a deadbeat dad
Yaba Left Online  - Mirabel Moradeyo, the babymama and girlfriend of Popular Nigerian Singer, Kelly Handsome, has taken to her social media page to lambaste the singer, accusing him of being a deadbeat dad.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


