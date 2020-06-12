

News at a Glance



I will do my best to sustain Nigeria’s democracy – Kalu Nigerian Eye - The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, says he will do his utmost best to ensure the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy.Kalu stated this on Friday while reminiscing on the labour of past heroes on the occasion of the 2020 Democracy Day ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



