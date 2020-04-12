

News at a Glance



I will quit politics in 2023, Senator Orji insists Vanguard News - …disowns campaign posters Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia Central, Senator T.A. Orji, has disowned misleading campaign posters adorning the streets of Aba and Umuahia in Abia State indicating that he nurses a presidential ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



