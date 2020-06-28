Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“I will support Amaechi if he contests for President in 2023” – Wike, gives reasons
News photo Politics Nigeria  - The Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike has declared that he will support Rotimi Amaechi if he declares to contest for President in 2023. Wike made this revelation during a live interview on Arise Television. The controversial politician said his ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

AIT:
As 2023 politics begins to pop out, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has revealed why i won’t support Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi. Responding to a question by Arise TV: “If the APC zones its presidency to the south and Rt. Hon.
I Have No Presidential Ambition, Atiku is Free To Contest in 2023, Says Wike Point Blank News:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says he is not nursing the ambition of running for the office of the President of Nigeria. Governor Wike made the clarification when he…
I’ll support Amaechi for President in 2023 – Wike Paradise News:
By Wilson Abe Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike has declared his total support for his predecessor, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi – if he’ll be contesting [...] I’ll support Amaechi for President in 2023 – Wike is a post from: Paradise News which is not ...


