

News at a Glance



‘I would’ve been killed right in my sleep but my wife woke me up’, victim of C’River conflict Vanguard News - By Emma Una Efoli Bassey, one of the persons who narrowly escaped the Thursday morning communal warfare between the people of Ebijakara and Ebom in Central Cross River state has narrated that he was asleep when the attack started in the wee hours of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



