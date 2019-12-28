

News at a Glance



IBADAN: Police arraign 45-year old man for allegedly ‘scavenging’ Gov’t’s Christmas decorations Maritime First Newspaper - A 45-year-old man, Kamorudeen Salau who describes himself as a scavenger was on Friday arraigned before an Iwo Road Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly stealing Christmas decoration materials recently erected by the Oyo State Government. Salau, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



