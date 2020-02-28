

News at a Glance



IBOM DEEP SEAPORT: A Maritime Gateway to West and Central African Region Vanguard News - The idea of Ibom Deep Seaport, IDSP, a major component of Ibom Industrial City, was conceived to be the country’s and state’s economic empowerment plan, designed to play a catalytic role in economic development as well as raise the business and revenue ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



