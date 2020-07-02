Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


ICPC declares former staff wanted for demanding and receiving gratification
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A former staff of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Gloria Obioma Elih has been declared wanted for fraudulent practices.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Ripples:
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Tuesday declared one of its former staff wanted for alleged fraudulent practices.
Oyo Gist:
According to reports reaching OYOGist.com, a former investigator with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has on Tuesday, June 30, been declared wanted by the commission for demanding and receiving bribes from ...
Emperor Gist:
A former staff of theIndependent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),Gloria Obioma Elih has been declared wanted for fraudulent practices.Elih was accused ofallegedly demanding and receiving gratification from officials of ...
Within Nigeria:
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared a former staff of the anti-graft agency identified as Gloria Obioma Elih for fraudulent practices.
Dee Reporters:
A former staff of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, Gloria Obioma Elih has been declared wanted.
Gistvile:
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has declared one Gloria…


   More Picks
1 Portfolio repositioning: NSE reverses trend, down 0.90 per cent - Premium Times, 1 hour ago
2 Army releases wife of soldier who criticised Buratai over handling of Boko Haram fight - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 COVID-19: 3 out of 5 deaths are elderly above 50 years — NCDC - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
4 Terrifying moment newlyweds were swept into the sea by a huge wave (Video) - Laila Blog, 1 hour ago
5 ‘COVID-19 is not a new disease in our climate’, the lockdown is needless —Bello - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 Watch the emotional moment Burna Boy’s mother surprised him on his birthday (Video) - Hit NG, 1 hour ago
7 Man Showers Lover With Expensive Designer Bags For Giving Birth To Their Child (Photos) - Hit NG, 1 hour ago
8 14-year-old Girl Flees Home To Engage Facebook Lover In Serious Romp - Tori News, 2 hours ago
9 FG targets $25bn from aviation sector, says Sirika - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
10 Video: Timo Werner reveals why he rejected Liverpool, Man Utd for Chelsea - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info