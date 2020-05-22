Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


IGP orders re-opening of rice mill as court overrules Ganduje’s order
The Guardian  - The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammad Adamu has ordered the unseal of Tiamin Rice Limited, Kano in compliance with enforcement of fundamental rights of the rice company as directed by Federal high court, Abuja. The Police boss directed the ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Photos: Yahaya Bello, deputy, aides celebrate tribunal victory - The News, 6 hours ago
2 Presidential Aide, Bashir Ahmed Retraces His Steps After Backlash For Promising To Influence Yunusa Dahiru’s 26-year Jail Sentence - Reporters Wall, 6 hours ago
3 Chioma joins supremacy battle between Davido & Burna Boy - See Naija, 6 hours ago
4 No Woman Deserves To Remain In An Abusive Marriage – Joyce Onyemuwa - The Info Stride, 6 hours ago
5 7 Main Post-Halving Bitcoin Narratives - Gistvile, 6 hours ago
6 TRIBUTE: Ibrahim-Imam, APC’s Cornerstone, Says Akande - Western Post News, 6 hours ago
7 Here Are All The 64 Bank Accounts Linked To BVN Of Mudashiru Obasa - Mandy News, 6 hours ago
8 IGP orders re-opening of rice mill as court overrules Ganduje’s order - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
9 Mercy Aigbe joins the Benz gang, shows off her new whip - Top Naija, 7 hours ago
10 KANNYWOOD: Why I stopped kissing, hugging in Nigerian films – Ali Nuhu - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info