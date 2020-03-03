Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IMO GOVERNORSHIP: Supreme Court dismisses application by Ihedioha, PDP for review
National Accord  - By JACOB KUBEKA, Abuja – The Supreme Court has dismissed the application by Emeka Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asking the apex court for a review of its judgement which sacked him as Imo governor.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


